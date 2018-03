March 6 (Reuters) - S&P Global Inc will buy artificial intelligence and analytics firm Kensho Technologies Inc for about $550 million in cash and shares, the ratings agency said on Tuesday.

Kensho, founded at Harvard University in 2013, provides machine learning systems to Wall Street banks, investment firms and the national security community. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)