FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya set to build coast-to-centre highway to boost Africa trade
频道
专题
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
比特币
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
深度分析
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
国际财经
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月29日 / 下午3点33分 / 2 天前

Kenya set to build coast-to-centre highway to boost Africa trade

2 分钟阅读

NAIROBI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Kenya on Wednesday signed a $620 million agreement to build a 530 km (329 mile) highway from its east coast to the centre of the country, part of a campaign to boost its role as a regional trade hub.

A consortium including a unit of South Africa’s Group Five and the Development Bank of Southern Africa with work with the state.

Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said in a statement the road would link Lamu on the coast to Isiolo, north of Nairobi, via Garissa.

The consortium will design, build, finance, maintain, operate and transfer the highway. Work is due to start in mid 2018 and be completed within four years.

Kenya wants to build up a role as a regional trade and transport hub, serving as a link to landlocked countries such as Burundi, Rwanda and Uganda.

It is seeking more private investment to maintain the pace of spending on highways, railways and other vital assets while reducing its budget deficit.

The Public Private Partnership model has been touted as a promising route to fund new infrastructure across Africa, a continent that struggles with poor transport networks.

“The signing of this agreement shows continued confidence of international investors and its economic stability,” Macharia said.

Macharia said the highway was part of a 2,000 road network linking a planned port in Lamu with the rest of Kenya and neighbouring South Sudan and Ethiopia, of which 505 km is already complete.

He added that the consortium will operate and maintain the road for 25 years after it is opened.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who was sworn in on Tuesday for a final five-year term, campaigned on what he presented as his record of aggressive economic development drive, citing among other things, new roads. (Reporting by George Obulutsa)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below