FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kenyan assets perk up as the Supreme Court upholds repeat vote
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
半岛局势
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
国际财经
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
中国财经
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月20日 / 上午9点10分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 1-Kenyan assets perk up as the Supreme Court upholds repeat vote

2 分钟阅读

(Adds currency reaction, background)

NAIROBI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Kenyan shares headed higher and the currency strengthened against the dollar after the Supreme Court upheld President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory in a repeat election held last month, traders said.

The benchmark NSE-20 share index rose 1.57 percent to 3,788.88 points while the shilling rose to 103.65/75 per dollar from 103.80/90 before the verdict was delivered.

The markets dropped sharply when the court nullified the initial Aug. 8 presidential election result on Sept. 1. Kenyatta won the Oct. 26 re-run, which was boycotted by his main rival, Raila Odinga.

The ruling “reduces the political risk. A 90 day delay is something the market could not stomach,” said Aly Khan Satchu, an independent analyst, referring to the period it would have taken to hold another election had the court nullified the result of the poll again.

The economy has taken a hit from the prolonged electoral cycle and the government has cut this year’s GDP growth forecast to 5 percent from the initial 5.9 percent forecast. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Alison Williams)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below