AGCO still eyeing purchase of Brazil's Kepler Weber -executive
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
2017年10月27日 / 下午4点25分

AGCO still eyeing purchase of Brazil's Kepler Weber -executive

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S.-based AGCO Corp, an agricultural equipment maker, is still evaluating whether to carry out a proposed delisting of Brazilian silo maker Kepler Weber SA more than nine months after revealing plans to launch a tender offer for outstanding shares, a senior executive said on Friday.

In a telephone interview, Greg Peterson, AGCO’s head of investor relations, said the company has maintained its agreement to acquire the stakes of Kepler Weber’s two largest shareholders, which was announced in February.

Reporting by Ana Mano

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
