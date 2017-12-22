FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Keppel unit to pay $422 mln to resolve Petrobras bribery probes -U.S.
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国税改
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
时事要闻
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
中国财经
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 22, 2017 / 10:44 PM / 3 days ago

Keppel unit to pay $422 mln to resolve Petrobras bribery probes -U.S.

1 分钟阅读

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Keppel Corporation Ltd’s offshore rig building business will pay over $422 million to resolve charges that it bribed Brazilian officials, including ones working at state-owned oil company Petrobras, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd agreed to pay the combined penalty to resolve investigations by authorities in the United States, Brazil and its home country of Singapore, the Justice Department said. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Tom Brown)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below