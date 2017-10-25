FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Keppel-KBS US REIT launches $448 mln Singapore listing
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成"诚信"协议
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成"诚信"协议
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月25日 / 上午9点51分 / 更新于 21 小时前

Keppel-KBS US REIT launches $448 mln Singapore listing

1 分钟阅读

SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Keppel-KBS US REIT has launched its $448 million initial public offering in Singapore at $0.88 a unit, according to a prospectus filed with the central bank on Wednesday.

The real estate investment trust, whose initial portfolio will comprise 11 office properties in the United States, is sponsored by a unit of Singaporean conglomerate Keppel Corp and U.S.-based investment firm KBS Pacific Advisors.

Cornerstone investors, including Affin Hwang Asset Management Bhd and Hillsboro Capital, will buy 246.4 million units of the 509.1 million units on offer, the prospectus showed.

The listing would be Singapore’s largest since July, when NetLink NBN Trust raised $1.7 billion in its IPO, which propelled listings in the city-state to a multi-year high. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Nick Macfie)

