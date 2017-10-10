Canada's Keyera signs pact with Chevron to transport, store NGL

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator Keyera Corp said on Tuesday it signed a 20-year agreement with Chevron’s Canadian unit to transport and store natural gas liquids (NGL).

Under the deal, Chevron will deliver about 50 percent of its NGL from its Kaybob Duvernay operations near Fox Creek, Alberta to Keyera for storage and terminal services.

Keyera said it might expand its facilities in the future, depending on the success and scale of Chevron’s Duvernay program. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)