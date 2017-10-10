FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Keyera signs pact with Chevron to transport, store NGL
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月10日 / 下午12点30分 / 8 天前

1 分钟阅读

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator Keyera Corp said on Tuesday it signed a 20-year agreement with Chevron’s Canadian unit to transport and store natural gas liquids (NGL).

Under the deal, Chevron will deliver about 50 percent of its NGL from its Kaybob Duvernay operations near Fox Creek, Alberta to Keyera for storage and terminal services.

Keyera said it might expand its facilities in the future, depending on the success and scale of Chevron’s Duvernay program. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

