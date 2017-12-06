FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Kinder Morgan Canada announces C$200 mln bought deal offering
2017年12月6日 / 下午4点45分 / 更新于 18 小时前

CORRECTED-Kinder Morgan Canada announces C$200 mln bought deal offering

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to clarify the company announced preferred share offering, not common stock offering. Also removes reference to premium in paragraph three and drops reference to outstanding shares in paragraph four)

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Canada on Wednesday announced a C$200 million ($157 million) offering of preferred shares to fund its Trans-Mountain pipeline expansion to west coast, and Base Line terminal project in Alberta.

The company, a unit of Houston-based Kinder Morgan Inc , said it would offer 8 million shares at C$25 each.

The shares are being bought by a syndicate of underwriters led by CIBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities. ($1 = C$1.28) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

