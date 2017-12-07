FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年12月7日 / 晚上10点02分 / 更新于 1 小时前

Kinder Morgan Canada wins appeal over Trans Mountain expansion

1 分钟阅读

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s energy regulator on Thursday ruled in favor of Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd in its appeal over municipal permits for the company’s C$7.4 billion ($5.8 billion) Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

The company, a unit of Houston-based Kinder Morgan Inc , can proceed with construction work without complying with certain bylaws from the city of Burnaby, British Columbia, through which the pipeline passes, the regulator said. (Reporting by Ethan Lou; editing by Diane Craft)

