CORRECTED-Kinder Morgan Canada down 2.4 pct after more potential pipe delay
2017年12月5日 / 下午4点11分 / 更新于 1 天前

CORRECTED-Kinder Morgan Canada down 2.4 pct after more potential pipe delay

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects to say share prices fell 2.4 percent, not 4 percent)

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd shares fell as much as 2.4 percent early on Tuesday, the day after the company said its C$7.4 billion ($5.8 billion) Trans Mountain pipeline expansion could miss the revised timetable of a September 2020 start.

Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain expansion to Canada’s west coast has already been delayed by nine months. The company said late on Monday the lack of clarity around permitting and the related judicial process could push it back further.

By 10:59 ET (1559 GMT), the shares were down 2.3 percent at C$16.66 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, while the benchmark energy index was up 0.5 percent.

Analysts said market sentiment to the potential delay was negative, and given that the company has not updated its cost estimate, traders will likely anticipate increased capital costs for the project. (Reporting by Ethan Lou; Editing by David Gregorio)

