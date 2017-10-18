FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年10月18日 / 晚上8点15分 / 3 天内

Kinder Morgan 3rd-qtr revenue dips on Hurricane Harvey impact

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Inc reported a 1.5 percent fall in quarterly revenue, partly due to the impact of Hurricane Harvey.

Net income available to shareholders was $334 million, or 15 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $227 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Kinder Morgan’s revenue fell to $3.28 billion from $3.33 billion.

In August, Harvey hit the Texas shore as a fierce Category 4 hurricane, causing massive flooding, which knocked out 11 percent of U.S. refining capacity, a quarter of oil production from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, and closed ports all along the Texas coast. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

