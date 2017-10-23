FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Prince Alwaleed bin Talal says Tesla valuation "too exuberant" - CNBC
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
深度分析
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
中国财经
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月23日 / 中午12点18分 / 2 天前

Saudi's Prince Alwaleed bin Talal says Tesla valuation "too exuberant" - CNBC

1 分钟阅读

DUBAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal said on Monday the valuation of electric car maker Tesla Inc was “too exuberant” for him to invest in the company.

“I would rather not comment on that because maybe some people think the valuation is right but it’s not for me to enter that price obviously. It’s too exuberant for me right now,” he said in an interview with CNBC.

He also said that U.S. ride services company Lyft was better priced than rival Uber when his investment firm Kingdom Holding bought into Lyft.

“We thought Lyft was a better entry point for us because at that time Uber’s price was at the high side,” he said, adding that Uber was “still a great company.”

Reporting by Maha El Dahan, Sylvia Westall, and Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Susan Fenton

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below