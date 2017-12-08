FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KKR to buy tool components maker Hyperion from Sweden's Sandvik
频道
专题
朝鲜半岛前景不容乐观 但动武的选择绝不可接受--中国外长
半岛局势
朝鲜半岛前景不容乐观 但动武的选择绝不可接受--中国外长
汇市一周综述：美国政策面利好助美元 比特币疯涨引人忧
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美国政策面利好助美元 比特币疯涨引人忧
焦点：英国与欧盟就退欧关键问题达成一致 谈判有望进入下一阶段
深度分析
焦点：英国与欧盟就退欧关键问题达成一致 谈判有望进入下一阶段
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 8, 2017 / 3:30 PM / in a day

KKR to buy tool components maker Hyperion from Sweden's Sandvik

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - KKR & Co LP has agreed to buy industrial tool components manufacturer Hyperion from Sandvik, a deal the U.S. buyout firm said marked its first acquisition in the mid-market industrials sector.

“We see tremendous opportunity to help support the growth of the company and its customers by establishing the business as a standalone entity,” Pete Stavros, the head of KKR’s industrials investment team, said in a statement on Friday.

In a separate statement, Sandvik gave the deal price at 4 billion Swedish crowns ($471.6 million).

$1 = 8.4824 Swedish crowns Reporting by Joshua Franklin Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below