FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月内
KKR sells stake in Norwegian software company Visma for $1.8 bln - source
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月28日 / 晚上7点45分 / 1 个月内

KKR sells stake in Norwegian software company Visma for $1.8 bln - source

Dasha Afanasieva

2 分钟阅读

June 28 (Reuters) - Private equity company KKR & Co LP has sold its entire stake in Norwegian software company Visma for 1.4 billion pounds ($1.81 billion) to a group of investors that includes Singaporean wealth fund GIC, a source familiar with the matter said. KKR will get a 3.2 times return on its investment from the stake sale, the source said, without disclosing the size of the stake KKR had in Visma. GIC had bought a 12 percent stake in Visma, the source said, but had no further details. UK private equity group HgCapital , which has an existing stake in Visma, will hold 45 percent equity in the web-based services business.

KKR, Visma, and GIC were not immediately available for comment.

Visma's revenue has grown from 4.2 billion Norwegian krona in 2010 to 7.9 billion Norwegian krona in 2016, according to the company's annual figures .

KKR & Co made a $1.66 billion takeover approach for Australia's embattled No. 4 internet company Vocus Group Ltd this month.

GIC Private Limited sold its roughly 3.4 percent stake in Swiss dental implant maker Straumann in May. ($1 = 0.7732 pounds) (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; editing by John O'Donnell and Susan Thomas)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below