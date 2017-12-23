FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kmart to pay $32 mln to settle drug overbilling allegations
频道
专题
调控从严中国楼市将迎“小年” 长效机制落地待更精细
狗年展望
调控从严中国楼市将迎“小年” 长效机制落地待更精细
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
时事要闻
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
中国财经
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 23, 2017 / 12:24 AM / 3 days ago

Kmart to pay $32 mln to settle drug overbilling allegations

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Kmart Corp, a unit of Sears Holdings Corp, has agreed to pay $32.3 million to settle allegations that its pharmacies failed to report discounted prescription drug prices to federal health programs, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

The settlement agreement with the United States is a part of a global $59 million settlement that includes a resolution of state Medicaid and insurance claims against Kmart, the Justice Department said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below