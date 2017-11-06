FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trucker Knight-Swift posts lower quarterly profit
2017年11月6日

Trucker Knight-Swift posts lower quarterly profit

1 分钟阅读

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Trucking giant Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, the largest full truckload carrier in North America, posted a lower quarterly profit on Monday due to costs associated with its recent merger.

The Phoenix, Arizona-based company reported third-quarter earnings of $3.9 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, down from $23.7 million, or $.29 per diluted share in the year-ago period. Adjusting for one-time items, the company reported earnings per share of $.25 cents.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Dan Grebler

