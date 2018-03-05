FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 5:50 PM / 更新于 19 hours ago

REFILE-Kobe Steel CEO to step down over quality scandal - Nikkei

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects dateline to March 6)

March 6 (Reuters) - Kobe Steel Chief Executive Officer Hiroya Kawasaki will step down in connection with quality control lapses that resulted in substandard materials being supplied to more than 500 companies, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Akira Kaneko, head of the company's aluminum and copper division, will also resign along with other executive changes on Tuesday, Nikkei reported. (s.nikkei.com/2H6e2tU) (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

