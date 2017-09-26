FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kobe Steel, US Steel to spend $400 mln to boost U.S. automotive steel output
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月26日 / 凌晨5点29分 / 22 天前

Kobe Steel, US Steel to spend $400 mln to boost U.S. automotive steel output

2 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Kobe Steel Ltd, Japan’s No.3 steelmaker, and United States Steel Corp said on Tuesday that their U.S. joint venture will spend $400 million to boost output capacity of high-strength steel amid growing demand from automakers.

The move comes as automakers in the U.S., the world’s second-biggest auto market, increasingly turn to the lighter metal to meet stricter environmental rules.

The 50-50 joint venture, PRO-TEC Coating Company, will begin construction of a new continuous galvanizing line in its steel plant in Leipsic, Ohio, with an aim to start operation in 2019.

The company, which sells products to Japanese and U.S. automakers in North America, plans to increase annual output of hot-dipped, galvanized high-strength steel by 0.5 million tonnes to 2 million short tonnes.

“Automotive steel is required to be strong and have high formability for use in a growing number of applicable auto parts,” Yoshinori Onoe, executive vice president of Kobe Steel, told a news conference in Tokyo.

“As the U.S. standards regulating fuel efficiency become stricter, car bodies need to become lighter and safer, which means demand for galvanized higher-strength steel used in the car body structure will likely increase in the future,” he said.

Kobe Steel, which also makes aluminium automotive products, sees high-strength steel will be mainly used in car body structures where strong safety in cases of collision is required, while aluminium and resin will be increasingly used in panels such as rooftops and doors, Onoe said. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Kim Coghill)

