FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Machine tool maker UGG plans Zurich IPO, banks mandated -sources
频道
专题
综述：朝鲜称美国的威胁使战争不可避免 中国敦促各方保持冷静
半岛局势
综述：朝鲜称美国的威胁使战争不可避免 中国敦促各方保持冷静
哈马斯号召巴勒斯坦人起义 反对特朗普的耶路撒冷计划
时事要闻
哈马斯号召巴勒斯坦人起义 反对特朗普的耶路撒冷计划
独家：滴滴出行明年将进军墨西哥--消息人士
中国财经
独家：滴滴出行明年将进军墨西哥--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年12月7日 / 下午2点42分 / 更新于 16 小时前

Machine tool maker UGG plans Zurich IPO, banks mandated -sources

2 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Machine tool maker United Grinding Group (UGG) is planning a stock market listing in Zurich next year, as its owner is hoping to take advantage of high stock market valuations, people close to the matter said.

Germany’s industrial holding Koerber AG, which owns UGG, has asked UBS, Credit Suisse and Berenberg to organise the initial public offering as so-called global coordinators, they added.

Koerber declined to comment while the banks also declined to comment or were not immediately available for comment.

In autumn, Koerber launched a so-called dual track process, led by investment bank Macquarie, that also includes the possibility of an outright sale of the business.

Tentative bids for UGG, which may be valued at 9-11 times its expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation in a potential deal, are due before Christmas, the sources said.

Several private equity groups as well as strategic peers are expected to hand in offers, they added.

UGG makes tools to grind surfaces and small workpieces and is expected to post core earnings of 70 million euros this year. ($1 = 0.8442 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Adrian Croft)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below