Kogas signs MOU with Alaska Gasline on LNG development

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - The Alaska Gasline Development Corp and Korea Gas Corp signed a memorandum of understanding in Washington on Wednesday to cooperate on developing an Alaska liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, the two entities said in a joint statement issued on Thursday.

Alaska LNG is a gas pipeline and LNG infrastructure project aimed at moving natural gas from Alaska's North Slope to growing LNG markets in Asia, while Kogas is a state-run natural gas company that is the primary LNG buyer in South Korea and the second-largest corporate LNG buyer in the world, the statement said. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Sandra Maler)