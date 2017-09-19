FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kohl's to accept Amazon returns in 82 stores
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月19日 / 中午11点34分 / 1 个月前

Kohl's to accept Amazon returns in 82 stores

1 分钟阅读

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Department store operator Kohl’s Corp said on Tuesday that select merchandise bought from Amazon.com Inc can be returned at 82 Kohl’s stores in Los Angeles and Chicago, starting October.

The move follows Kohl’s announcement earlier this month that it would sell Amazon’s devices, including the voice-controlled speaker Echo, at 10 of its stores in Los Angeles and Chicago.

Kohl’s said on Tuesday it would package and transport all returned items to Amazon’s return centers.

Kohl’s and other retailers such as Sears Holdings Corp are teaming up with the ecommerce giant - which has dented sales at retailers across the United States - ahead of the holiday season.

Amazon has also been increasing its presence in brick-and-mortar stores and bought upmarket grocer Whole Foods Market’s 456 stores.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

