March 1, 2018 / 12:21 PM / in a day

Kohl's same-store sales growth tops expectations

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - Kohl’s Corp on Thursday reported fourth-quarter same-store sales growth of 6.3 percent, topping analyst expectations.

Analysts on average had expected sales to rise 6.1 percent in stores open at least 12 months in the quarter ended Jan. 27, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Earnings per share rose from the same period a year earlier to $1.99, excluding impacts from the U.S. tax overhaul and store closures. Analysts on average had forecast earnings of $1.77 per share. (Reporting by Meredith Mazzilli Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

