8 天前
Komatsu posts Q1 profit surge on jump in China sales
2017年7月28日 / 早上6点19分 / 8 天前

Komatsu posts Q1 profit surge on jump in China sales

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Komatsu Ltd reported a 76 percent surge in first-quarter profit due to a doubling in sales of earth-moving equipment in China, the latest sign of a global recovery in spending in the construction and mining sector.

The company said operating profit for the three months through end-June rose to 52.4 billion yen ($472 million) from 29.8 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

That was much higher than the 30.5 billion yen forecast by Okasan Securities, although markets may have priced in stronger numbers after U.S. rival Caterpillar announced upbeat results this week.

Komatsu kept intact its forecast for a 10.4 percent slide in full-year operating profit.

$1 = 110.9700 yen Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

