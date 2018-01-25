FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#达沃斯论坛
#中美关系
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 25, 2018 / 12:49 PM / in a day

Elevator maker Kone raised prices in China - CEO

1 分钟阅读

HELSINKI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Finnish elevator maker Kone’s fourth-quarter new equipment orders in China were flat in unit terms but increased around 7 percent year-on-year in monetary value thanks to price increases, its chief executive said on Thursday.

“I would claim that not all rivals have managed to raise prices (in China) as yet,” CEO Henrik Ehrnrooth told a news conference.

Kone, a rival to U.S. Otis, Germany’s ThyssenKrupp and Switzerland’s Schindler, earlier this month reported its first fall in annual profit in a decade due to China’s cooling demand and tough competition, as well as higher raw material prices. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below