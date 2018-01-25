FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#达沃斯论坛
#中美关系
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 25, 2018 / 2:19 PM / 更新于 a day ago

Finnish elevator maker Kone is looking for acquisitions -CEO

1 分钟阅读

HELSINKI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Finland’s Kone is looking for acquisitions as it hopes the elevator industry to consolidate further, its chief executive Henrik Ehrnrooth said on Thursday.

“We are constantly looking for acquisitions and we have interest in both smaller and larger (deals),” Ehrnrooth told Reuters.

“We do believe that consolidation could continue in the industry,” he added, without commenting specific targets.

Kone’s competitors include U.S. Otis, Germany’s ThyssenKrupp and Switzerland’s Schindler. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below