Elevator maker Kone Q2 profit falls more than expected

HELSINKI, July 19 (Reuters) - Finnish elevator maker Kone said on Wednesday second quarter profits fell more than expected amid weak demand in China, the world's biggest elevator market.

Kone's operating profit in the second quarter of the year fell 6 percent from a year earlier to 326 million euros ($376 million), missing analysts' average expectation of 333 million euros.

"Higher raw material prices, price pressure witnessed in our Chinese new equipment business and increased R&D and IT spend burdened our operating income in the second quarter," Chief Executive Officer Henrik Ehrnrooth said in a statement.

Shares in the company fell 3.6 percent to 43.85 euros each by 0945 GMT. ($1 = 0.8672 euros)