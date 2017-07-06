FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Konica Minolta to buy Ambry Genetics, deal worth up to $1 bln
2017年7月6日

Konica Minolta to buy Ambry Genetics, deal worth up to $1 bln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Konica Minolta said on Thursday it was purchasing U.S.-based testing company Ambry Genetics in a deal valued at up to $1 billion.

In a transaction that will be partially funded by a Japanese state-backed fund, it said that $800 million would paid in cash upon closure of the deal while $200 million could be paid over two years depending on financial performance.

Konica Minolta will account for 60 percent of the investment, with the fund, the Innovation Network Corp of Japan, accounting for the remaining 40 percent.

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

