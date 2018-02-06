FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#比特币
#美俄关系
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
February 6, 2018 / 8:07 AM / 更新于 21 hours ago

Oil explorer Kosmos Energy says reserve-based loan facility raised

1 分钟阅读

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Oil and natural gas explorer Kosmos Energy Ltd said on Tuesday it refinanced the loan facility tied to its energy reserves, raising the borrowing capacity to fund exploration.

Borrowing capacity has been increased to $1.5 billion from $1.3 billion, the Dallas-based company said.

The reserve-based lending (RBL) facility, which previously incorporated only the Ghana assets, now includes the recently acquired producing assets in Equatorial Guinea, Kosmos said. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below