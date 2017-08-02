FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天内
BP's west Africa partner Kosmos to list in London by end-September
#“通俄门”
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#脱欧
#图片精选
频道
专题
特朗普对朝鲜和金正恩发出严厉警告 抨击调门再升高
半岛局势
特朗普对朝鲜和金正恩发出严厉警告 抨击调门再升高
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月2日 / 上午10点41分 / 9 天内

BP's west Africa partner Kosmos to list in London by end-September

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Kosmos Energy, which is exploring for gas offshore Senegal and Mauritania with oil major BP, will list on the London Stock Exchange by the end of September in a bid to attract more European investors, it said on Wednesday.

Kosmos, which has been listed in New York since 2011, announced a major gas find in partnership with BP off the coast of Senegal in May, boosting the area's reputation as one of the world's hotbeds for gas exploration.

The company also owns parts of licences to drill for oil offshore Suriname in South America close to where U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil and its partners recently decided to go ahead with a $4.4 billion oilfield megaproject.

Kosmos expects its London listing to attract more European investors seeking exposure to promising oil and gas exploration.

"There are a number of European investment funds and specialist international oil and gas investors that are currently unable to hold Kosmos' shares due to their listing outside of a European regulated market," the company said, explaining the rationale for its London secondary listing.

The process is expected to complete later in the third quarter, it said.

Kosmos estimates its licences offshore Senegal and Mauritania could hold more than 50 trillion cubic feet of gas resources and it continues to drill further.

"Kosmos offers exposure to an ongoing high-impact, three-well exploration campaign that could more than double its valuation – it is our favourite high-impact explorer," said analysts at RBC Capital Markets who rate the stock as 'outperform'. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by David Evans)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below