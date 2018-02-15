Kraft Heinz meets cost-cut target of $1.7 bln by 2017 end

Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. food and beverage company Kraft Heinz Co had achieved the target of cutting $1.7 billion in costs by the end of 2017, the company said in a presentation on Thursday.

The fifth-largest food and beverage company in the world, which would announce its quarterly results on Friday, said it slashed its operating costs by over 5 percent since it acquired Kraft Foods Group in 2015. (bit.ly/2F6csIx)

Shares of the company, which owns brands such as Velveeta cheese and Heinz ketchup, closed up 1 percent on Thursday ahead of the presentation that it had announced earlier this week.