Kraft Heinz restates cash flow statements for two quarters
2017年11月6日 / 晚上10点48分 / 更新于 9 小时前

Kraft Heinz restates cash flow statements for two quarters

1 分钟阅读

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co said on Monday it restated its cash flow statements for two quarters after it found that it implemented a new accounting standard since the start of 2017, instead of from 2018.

The packaged foods company said it would file amended statements for the quarters ended April 1 and July 1 to correctly classify certain items in its of cash flow statements.

Kraft Heinz said the misstatement did not have an impact on its income statements and balance sheets for the periods. (bit.ly/2zBZnXN) (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

