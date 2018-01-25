FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 5:38 AM / a day ago

Alibaba, U.S. grocer Kroger had early business development talks-source

1 分钟阅读

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce and technology company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and U.S. grocer Kroger Co have had early discussions on working together, including a meeting in which U.S. executives traveled to China, a source familiar with the matter said.

The business development talks are at an initial stage, and it is not clear if they will lead to any cooperation, the person said, declining to be named.

The discussions come as U.S. e-commerce company Amazon.com Inc is expanding aggressively into groceries with its acquisition of Whole Foods Market.

Spokespeople for Kroger in the United States and Alibaba in China did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting By Peter Henderson; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

