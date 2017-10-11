FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kroger says exploring sale of convenience stores business
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
时事要闻
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月11日 / 下午1点24分 / 7 天前

Kroger says exploring sale of convenience stores business

1 分钟阅读

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Grocery chain operator Kroger Co said on Wednesday it would explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, for its convenience stores business in the United States.

The company – which has 784 convenience stores among its nearly 2,800 retail stores – said it has hired Goldman Sachs and Co to help with the review.

"This is the result of a review of assets that are potentially of more value outside of the company than as part of Kroger," Kroger said in a statement ahead of its investor meeting. (bit.ly/2g173qv)

Kroger also forecast identical supermarket sales for its full-year ending January 2019 to be higher than the current fiscal year, with profit to be flat or up slightly. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below