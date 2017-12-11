FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Kroton looks to expand overseas through acquisitions
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
December 11, 2017 / 5:36 PM / in a day

Brazil's Kroton looks to expand overseas through acquisitions

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian for-profit education company Kroton Educacional SA has begun studies to expand abroad via acquisitions and is also eyeing new domestic targets, the firm’s chairman and senior executives said on Monday.

Speaking to investors and analysts, Chairman Rodrigo Calvo Galindo and the executives said the company aims to increase its participation in Brazil’s extension studies market to between 5 percent and 10 percent in five years, from 2 percent currently. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Writing by Gram Slattery Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

