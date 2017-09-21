FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Japan chemical maker Kuraray to buy Calgon Carbon for $1.1 bln
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月21日 / 早上8点09分 / 1 个月前

UPDATE 1-Japan chemical maker Kuraray to buy Calgon Carbon for $1.1 bln

2 分钟阅读

* Kuraray to buy all Calgon Carbon shares in debt-funded deal

* Pays premium of 63 pct on Calgon Carbon shares

* Deal worth over $1.3 bln including Calgon Carbon’s net debt (Adds further details of deal, company backgrounds)

By Thomas Wilson

TOKYO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Japanese chemical manufacturer Kuraray Co Ltd will buy U.S. firm Calgon Carbon Corp for $1.107 billion, Kuraray said on Thursday, adding the carbon materials firm as one of its core businesses.

Kuraray said it would buy all of Calgon Carbon’s shares for $21.50 each - a premium of 62.9 percent to the Pittsburgh-based company’s share price on Wednesday of $13.20. Including net debt, the deal is worth over $1.3 billion, the U.S. firm said.

Kuraray said it aims to leverage Calgon Carbon’s global presence to expand its carbon materials business in areas including energy and water. The acquisition would speed up innovation and reduce costs, Kuraray said.

Calgon Carbon’s products and services include drinking and wastewater purification equipment and ultraviolet light disinfection. It has production and sales bases in seven and 16 countries respectively.

Kurarary said it planned to complete the deal - which will be funded by debt and is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval - within the year. It will make Calgon Carbon a wholly owned subsidiary, it added. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below