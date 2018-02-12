FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018 / 10:59 AM / 更新于 19 hours ago

Kuwait hires TICG to advise on bourse listing- regulator

1 分钟阅读

KUWAIT, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Kuwait has hired Tri International Consulting Group (TICG) to advise on the initial public offering of its stock exchange, the country’s capital markets regulator said on Monday.

TICG is a joint venture between the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, and consulting firm Oliver Wyman.

Kuwait has been considering an initial public offering of its stock market for years, but political infighting and an entrenched bureaucracy have held up the process.

Reporting by Haggagy Ahmed; Writing by Saeed Azhar

