16 天前
L3 Technologies CEO to retire, COO to take over
2017年7月20日 / 凌晨1点19分 / 16 天前

L3 Technologies CEO to retire, COO to take over

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 19 (Reuters) - Aerospace communication systems provider L3 Technologies Inc said on Wednesday that Chief Executive Officer (CEO)Michael Strianese would retire and Christopher Kubasik, who is currently the chief operating officer (COO), would succeed him.

Kubasik has held several senior level roles, most notably as the COO of Lockheed Martin Corp prior to L3.

Strianese's retirement is effective Dec. 31, but he will remain as chairman of the board, the company added.

Strianese, who played a key role in the company's formation, has been at the helm since 2006 and has worked for the company 20 years. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

