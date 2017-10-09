FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LafargeHolcim names new CFO
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月9日 / 凌晨5点45分 / 9 天前

LafargeHolcim names new CFO

2 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Cement maker LafargeHolcim on Monday said Geraldine Picaud from French optics maker Essilor International would replace Chief Financial Officer Ron Wirahadiraksa next year.

Picaud will take over on Feb. 1, 2018. Wirahadiraksa, who joined LafargeHolcim from Philips in December 2015, is leaving to pursue opportunities outside the group, LafargeHolcim said.

Wirahadiraksa made a presentation last month that prompted some analysts to raise flags about his “bearish” tone and the disclosure of share price sensitive information, thus prompting a fall in the share price.

A LafargeHolcim spokesman said Wirahadiraksa’s exit was not linked to the sell-side conference or analyst criticism of the company’s disclosures to investors.

“With a track record in delivering business results and restructuring within complex global business environments, she is the ideal person to join our executive team and drive the next phase of growth in the company,” LafargeHolcim Chief Executive Jan Jenisch said of Picaud’s appointment in a statement. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

