FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LafargeHolcim ‍ends talks with South Africa's PPC
频道
专题
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
比特币
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
中国财经
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
国际财经
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
December 13, 2017 / 6:59 PM / a day ago

LafargeHolcim ‍ends talks with South Africa's PPC

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Dec 13 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim has ended talks with South African cement maker Pretoria Portland Cement (PPC) about a possible deal, the Swiss group said on Wednesday.

“LafargeHolcim confirms that the Group has ended its ongoing talks with Pretoria Portland Cement Ltd. (PPC) on a possible transaction in Africa that were announced on October 27, 2017,” it said in a brief statement.

Ireland’s CRH, the world’s third-largest building materials supplier by market value, had also decided not to bid for rival PPC, the South African company said on Thursday, leaving the field clear for rival suitors.

​ (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by David Evans)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below