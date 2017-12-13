LafargeHolcim ‍ends talks with South Africa's PPC

ZURICH, Dec 13 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim has ended talks with South African cement maker Pretoria Portland Cement (PPC) about a possible deal, the Swiss group said on Wednesday.

“LafargeHolcim confirms that the Group has ended its ongoing talks with Pretoria Portland Cement Ltd. (PPC) on a possible transaction in Africa that were announced on October 27, 2017,” it said in a brief statement.

Ireland’s CRH, the world’s third-largest building materials supplier by market value, had also decided not to bid for rival PPC, the South African company said on Thursday, leaving the field clear for rival suitors.

​ (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by David Evans)