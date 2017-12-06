FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former LafargeHolcim bosses questioned in Syria payments probe
频道
专题
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
数据观测
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
深度分析
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
国际财经
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年12月6日 / 中午12点09分 / 1 天前

Former LafargeHolcim bosses questioned in Syria payments probe

2 分钟阅读

PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - French investigators held for questioning on Wednesday three former bosses of Swiss-French cement maker LafargeHolcim as part of an inquiry into the group’s activities in Syria, a judicial source in Paris said.

Prosecutors launched an investigation in June into the company’s operations and its possible “financing of a terrorist enterprise”. The inquiry relates to allegations that payments were made to banned groups.

One of the three, Bruno Lafont, was chief executive of French company Lafarge before its merger with Swiss Holcim in 2015, after which he became co-Chairman of LafargeHolcim. Eric Olsen was chief executive of the merged company until April this year. The third executive, Christian Herrault, is a former senior executive of Lafarge.

A LafargeHolcim spokesman said the company was cooperating with the French authorities and that there was no indication the allegations against the executives would have an adverse financial impact on the group.

Lawyers for the three men could not immediately be reached.

The questioning of the three comes after a French judge placed three other former Lafarge staff under formal investigation last week, bringing them a step closer to a possible trial.

An independent internal inquiry found that protection payments made to intermediaries to keep open the Jalabiya plant in northern Syria were not in line with its policies.

In an interview published in the French newspaper Le Figaro on Sunday, LafargeHolcim’s Chairman Beat Hass reiterated that the company had made unacceptable errors in Syria and that it was cooperating with French investigators.

Olsen quit as CEO in April after the company admitted it had paid armed groups to keep a factory operating in Syria. (Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry in Paris and Oliver Hirt and John Revill in Zurich; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Richard Lough and Edmund Blair)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below