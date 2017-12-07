French prosecutors call for ex-LafargeHolcim CEO to be placed under investigation

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - French prosecutors called for the former chief executive of Franco-Swiss cement group LafargeHolcim, Eric Olsen, to be placed under formal investigation as part of an inquiry into the group’s activities in Syria, a judicial source said on Thursday.

Prosecutors launched an investigation in June into the company’s operations and its possible “financing of a terrorist enterprise”.

The inquiry relates to allegations that payments were made to banned groups. (Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Matthias Blamont)