Ex-LafargeHolcim CEO Olsen placed under formal investigation in France
2017年12月7日 / 晚上10点02分 / 更新于 3 小时前

Ex-LafargeHolcim CEO Olsen placed under formal investigation in France

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The former Chief Executive of Franco-Swiss cement group LafargeHolcim, Eric Olsen, was placed under formal investigation on Thursday as part of an inquiry into the group’s activities in Syria, a source with the prosecutor’s office said.

Prosecutors had launched an investigation in June into LafargeHolcim’s operations and its possible “financing of a terrorist enterprise”.

A spokeswoman with LafargeHolcim had no comment.

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Alison Williams

