FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月内
Landis+Gyr plans Q3 IPO as Toshiba seeks to raise cash
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年7月3日 / 凌晨5点23分 / 1 个月内

Landis+Gyr plans Q3 IPO as Toshiba seeks to raise cash

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, July 3 (Reuters) - Swiss smart meter maker Landis+Gyr said on Monday it plans an initial public offering (IPO) in the third quarter as its owner, Japanese conglomerate Toshiba, scrambles to raise funds to cover losses at U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse.

Toshiba and the Innovation Corporation Network of Japan (ICNJ) plan to sell their entire stakes, Landis+Gyr said in a statement, with the shares to be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Toshiba had previously spurned a nearly $2 billion offer to buy Landis+Gyr from CVC Capital Partners and Hitachi, Reuters has reported. (Reporting by John Miller)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below