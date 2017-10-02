FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Laredo and Energy & Minerals to sell pipeline unit for $1.83 bln
2017年10月2日

Laredo and Energy & Minerals to sell pipeline unit for $1.83 bln

1 分钟阅读

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Laredo Petroleum and private equity firm Energy & Minerals Group said they would sell their jointly-owned pipeline unit to Global Infrastructure Partners for about $1.83 billion.

The pipeline unit, Medallion Gathering & Processing LLC, is the largest privately-held crude oil transportation systems in the Midland basin of West Texas, with over 800 miles of pipeline. (bit.ly/2fCsC0k)

Energy & Minerals Group owns 51 percent and Laredo Petroleum 49 percent in Medallion. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

