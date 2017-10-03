FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LATAM Airlines says Brazil watchdog approves JBA with American
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月3日 / 下午1点05分 / 15 天前

LATAM Airlines says Brazil watchdog approves JBA with American

1 分钟阅读

SANTIAGO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines, Latin America’s largest carrier, said on Tuesday that Brazil’s antitrust authority Cade had approved its joint business agreement (JBA) with American Airlines Group Inc without restrictions.

LATAM said its agreement with American Airlines, and a similar accord with British Airways parent IAG, had now been approved by authorities in Uruguay, Colombia and Brazil. Chile has yet to give its approval. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

