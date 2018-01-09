FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TD Bank buys AI company Layer 6 Inc
频道
专题
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
半岛局势
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
即时观点：中国12月CPI小涨PPI涨幅续回落 通胀温和料难扰动货币政策
深度分析
即时观点：中国12月CPI小涨PPI涨幅续回落 通胀温和料难扰动货币政策
2018年全球经济增速料加快至3.1% 受新兴经济体带动--世行
国际财经
2018年全球经济增速料加快至3.1% 受新兴经济体带动--世行
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 9, 2018 / 2:33 PM / a day ago

TD Bank buys AI company Layer 6 Inc

1 分钟阅读

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canada’s No. 2 bank, on Tuesday said it bought Layer 6 Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company for an undisclosed sum.

The bank added that Toronto-based Layer 6’s acquisition is not expected to impact its common equity tier 1 capital ratio, which was at 10.7 percent at the end of the fourth quarter.

Banks have been employing AI to help with customer interactions, assess the creditworthiness of customers and spot profitable trades across markets, among others. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below