MOVES-Lazard poaches Andrea Bozzi from Credit Suisse - sources
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
独家：加拿大日益确信特朗普将很快宣布美国退出NAFTA--消息
独家：加拿大日益确信特朗普将很快宣布美国退出NAFTA--消息
韩国主要加密货币交易所遭警方和税务部门突击检查--消息
韩国主要加密货币交易所遭警方和税务部门突击检查--消息
January 10, 2018 / 6:35 PM / 更新于 16 hours ago

MOVES-Lazard poaches Andrea Bozzi from Credit Suisse - sources

2 分钟阅读

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Lazard has hired Andrea Bozzi from Credit Suisse, a source familiar with the matter said, in what would be a third appointment of an M&A banker in three months by the investment bank in Paris.

Bozzi, who worked as co-head of French investment banking at Credit Suisse in Paris since 2015 and has already left the Swiss bank, is due to join Lazard as a managing director for financial advisory from March 2018, a second source said.

French daily newspaper Les Echos first reported the move by Lazard, which topped the ranking of financial advisers for completed mergers and acquisitions involving French companies in 2017, based on the value of deals, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Matthieu Pigasse, Lazard’s global head of M&A and sovereign advisory, has been on a hiring spree with Charles-Henri Filippi, former head of Citigroup France, also set to join in March.

Meanwhile, Cedric Leoty, former co-head of investment banking at Citigroup France where he covered automotive, industrials and energy sectors, is due to start in February. (Reporting by Matthieu Protard and Maya Nikolaeva; editing by David Evans and Alexander Smith)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
