Lebanon murder suspect is Uber driver-security source

BEIRUT, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Lebanese man detained on suspicion of murdering a British embassy worker in Lebanon is a driver for Uber and has previous criminal violations, a senior Lebanese security source said on Monday.

An Uber spokesman said in an email: “We are horrified by this senseless act of violence. Our hearts are with the victim and her family. We are working with authorities to assist their investigation in any way they can”. (Reporting By Angus McDowall in Beirut and Costas Pitas in London; Editing by Toby Chopra)