Lebanon murder suspect is Uber driver-security source
韩国虚拟货币交易所Youbit遭黑客攻击损失严重 将申请破产
比特币
韩国虚拟货币交易所Youbit遭黑客攻击损失严重 将申请破产
美国国安新战略文件称俄罗斯干涉他国内政 将中俄列为竞争对手
时事要闻
美国国安新战略文件称俄罗斯干涉他国内政 将中俄列为竞争对手
恒生料2018年香港经济增速放缓至2.8% 就业及股市效应减退
财经视点
恒生料2018年香港经济增速放缓至2.8% 就业及股市效应减退
#公司新闻(英文)
December 18, 2017 / 12:27 PM / a day ago

Lebanon murder suspect is Uber driver-security source

1 分钟阅读

BEIRUT, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Lebanese man detained on suspicion of murdering a British embassy worker in Lebanon is a driver for Uber and has previous criminal violations, a senior Lebanese security source said on Monday.

An Uber spokesman said in an email: “We are horrified by this senseless act of violence. Our hearts are with the victim and her family. We are working with authorities to assist their investigation in any way they can”. (Reporting By Angus McDowall in Beirut and Costas Pitas in London; Editing by Toby Chopra)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
