LendingClub posts smaller 3rd-qtr loss
2017年11月7日 / 晚上9点09分 / 更新于 1 小时前

LendingClub posts smaller 3rd-qtr loss

1 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - LendingClub Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss on Tuesday, compared to a year ago, driven by a continued rise in loan originations and higher net interest income.

The online lender reported a net loss of $6.5 million, or 2 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $36.5 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $154 million from $114.6 million. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

