FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
CORRECTED-Lennar's quarterly revenue rises 18.8 pct on higher home sales
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月20日 / 上午10点15分 / 2 个月前

CORRECTED-Lennar's quarterly revenue rises 18.8 pct on higher home sales

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects second graph to say net income "fell", not "rose")

June 20 (Reuters) - Lennar Corp, the No. 2 U.S. homebuilder, reported an 18.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as it sold more homes at higher prices and orders rose 11.8 percent.

Net income attributable to Lennar fell to $213.6 million, or 91 cents per share, in the second quarter ended May 31, from $218.5 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.

The quarter included acquisition-related expenses which impacted Lennar's margins.

Total revenue rose to $3.26 billion from $2.75 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Edited by Martina D'Couto)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below